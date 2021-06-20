Zions Bancorporation N.A. Buys 238 Shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) by 21.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,365 shares of the airline’s stock after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $83,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LUV. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 2,108.0% in the 4th quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 552 shares of the airline’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 2,010.0% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 422 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 368.0% in the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 702 shares of the airline’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. 78.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LUV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Southwest Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $54.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Argus upgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.45.

Shares of NYSE LUV opened at $55.19 on Friday. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 12-month low of $30.24 and a 12-month high of $64.75. The company has a market capitalization of $32.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.17 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.46.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The airline reported ($1.72) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.85) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 46.10% and a negative net margin of 41.71%. Southwest Airlines’s quarterly revenue was down 51.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.15) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Southwest Airlines

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a total fleet of 718 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 107 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

