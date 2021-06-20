Zions Bancorporation N.A. Grows Stock Holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 39.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 537 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in The Progressive were worth $51,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Progressive by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,942 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of The Progressive during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of The Progressive by 44.8% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,749,686 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $370,769,000 after buying an additional 1,160,044 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of The Progressive by 34.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,266,610 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $817,401,000 after buying an additional 2,116,632 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Progressive by 1,102.7% during the 4th quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 84,284 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,334,000 after buying an additional 77,276 shares during the period. 81.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PGR opened at $92.31 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $99.71. The company has a market cap of $54.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.46. The Progressive Co. has a 1-year low of $76.16 and a 1-year high of $107.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72. The Progressive had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 25.38%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Progressive Co. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 6th. The Progressive’s payout ratio is currently 5.35%.

In other news, insider Steven Broz sold 1,245 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.31, for a total value of $127,375.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,204,246.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PGR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Edward Jones upgraded shares of The Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of The Progressive in a report on Monday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “sell” rating on shares of The Progressive in a report on Thursday. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of The Progressive from $127.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of The Progressive from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $90.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, June 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.00.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

