Zions Bancorporation N.A. Has $29,000 Holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) by 1,156.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 842 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KDP. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Horizon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 7,461.5% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Institutional investors own 44.81% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Herbert Derek Hopkins sold 111,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.02, for a total transaction of $4,017,562.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 691,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,894,034.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Justin Whitmore acquired 8,916 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $36.18 per share, with a total value of $322,580.88. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 73,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,662,015.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on KDP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, March 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Keurig Dr Pepper presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.75.

KDP stock opened at $34.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $48.93 billion, a PE ratio of 32.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.25. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.67 and a 12 month high of $37.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.91.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 8.74% and a net margin of 12.55%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be issued a $0.1875 dividend. This is a boost from Keurig Dr Pepper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.86%.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment offers Keurig single serve brewers and specialty coffee to home, offices, restaurants, cafeterias, convenience stores, and hotels, as well as produces and sells range of other specialty beverages in K-Cup pods, such as hot and iced teas, hot cocoa, and other beverages.

