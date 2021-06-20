Zions Bancorporation N.A. Has $64,000 Stock Position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. lowered its position in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 18.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 155 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $64,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DFS. First Interstate Bank acquired a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $304,000. Boston Partners increased its position in Discover Financial Services by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,328,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $301,328,000 after acquiring an additional 25,749 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in Discover Financial Services by 1,186.1% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 110,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,961,000 after acquiring an additional 101,470 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Discover Financial Services by 257.5% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after acquiring an additional 11,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in Discover Financial Services by 42.6% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

Shares of DFS opened at $114.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. Discover Financial Services has a twelve month low of $45.40 and a twelve month high of $125.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $113.86. The company has a market capitalization of $34.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.84.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $5.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.82 by $2.22. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 22.20% and a return on equity of 28.88%. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.25) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 13.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.89%.

In other news, Director Michael H. Moskow sold 3,824 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.97, for a total value of $443,469.28. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 51,253 shares in the company, valued at $5,943,810.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Diane E. Offereins sold 15,000 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.02, for a total transaction of $1,710,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 113,915 shares in the company, valued at $12,988,588.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,794 shares of company stock worth $3,213,580 over the last quarter. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $111.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $122.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.31.

Discover Financial Services Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital banking and payment services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts, checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

Further Reading: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS).

Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.