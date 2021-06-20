Zions Bancorporation N.A. Makes New Investment in First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:FCTR)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:FCTR) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new position in First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF in the first quarter worth $1,453,000. ProVise Management Group LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF by 5.8% in the first quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 100,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,319,000 after purchasing an additional 5,508 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF by 49.0% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 125,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,134,000 after purchasing an additional 41,296 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF in the fourth quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,687,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,748,000 after purchasing an additional 352,064 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA FCTR opened at $33.94 on Friday. First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF has a 12 month low of $23.07 and a 12 month high of $35.17. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.23.

