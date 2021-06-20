Zions Bancorporation N.A. Reduces Holdings in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. trimmed its holdings in shares of ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) by 25.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 374 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in ABB were worth $34,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of ABB by 186.9% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 875 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of ABB during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of ABB by 2,344.3% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,063 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ABB during the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of ABB by 732.0% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 2,445 shares in the last quarter. 4.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ABB alerts:

Shares of NYSE ABB opened at $32.81 on Friday. ABB Ltd has a 52-week low of $21.25 and a 52-week high of $35.28. The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.55. The stock has a market cap of $71.14 billion, a PE ratio of 13.12, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

ABB (NYSE:ABB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $6.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.57 billion. ABB had a net margin of 19.66% and a return on equity of 14.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ABB Ltd will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Saturday, May 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 30th were issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This is a positive change from ABB’s previous annual dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%. ABB’s payout ratio is presently 52.04%.

Several research firms have commented on ABB. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of ABB in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. HSBC raised shares of ABB from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of ABB from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of ABB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of ABB in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.50.

About ABB

ABB Ltd manufactures and sells electrification, industrial automation, and robotics and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure worldwide. Its Electrification segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, renewable power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panel boards, switchgears, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions for integrating and automating lighting, heating, ventilation, security, and data communication networks.

Featured Story: Intrinsic Value

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB).

Receive News & Ratings for ABB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.