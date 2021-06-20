Zions Bancorporation N.A. Sells 3,660 Shares of Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. decreased its position in Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG) by 29.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,928 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,660 shares during the quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in Mizuho Financial Group were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Mizuho Financial Group by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 17,052 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 3,501 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Mizuho Financial Group by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 389,046 shares of the bank’s stock worth $992,000 after acquiring an additional 3,715 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its stake in Mizuho Financial Group by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 51,835 shares of the bank’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 3,850 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC increased its stake in Mizuho Financial Group by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 67,707 shares of the bank’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 4,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 39,516 shares of the bank’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the period. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Mizuho Financial Group stock opened at $2.91 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $36.90 billion, a PE ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.01. Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $2.39 and a one year high of $3.21.

Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 14th. The bank reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Mizuho Financial Group had a return on equity of 3.56% and a net margin of 14.65%. The company had revenue of $8.54 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MFG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mizuho Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Mizuho Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st.

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in banking, trust, securities, and other businesses related to financial services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Retail & Business Banking Company, Corporate & Institutional Company, Global Corporate Company, Global Markets Company, and Asset Management Company.

