Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Zuora, Inc. provides cloud-based software on a subscription basis. The company’s product portfolio includes Zuora Billing, Zuora RevPro, Zuora CPQ, Zuora Insights and Zuora Collect. Its platform offers Zuora Central. Zuora, Inc. is headquartered in San Mateo, California. “

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on ZUO. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Zuora from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Zuora in a report on Thursday, April 8th. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Zuora in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Zuora from $13.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 24th.

Shares of Zuora stock opened at $16.84 on Friday. Zuora has a fifty-two week low of $9.15 and a fifty-two week high of $17.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.73. The company has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.16 and a beta of 2.16.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.02. Zuora had a negative net margin of 23.52% and a negative return on equity of 39.88%. The firm had revenue of $80.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.00 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Zuora will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CRO Robert J. Traube sold 4,380 shares of Zuora stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.12, for a total transaction of $66,225.60. Also, CEO Tien Tzuo sold 5,000 shares of Zuora stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 71,235 shares of company stock valued at $1,166,010 over the last three months. 12.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ZUO. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Zuora by 167.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,113,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,682,000 after purchasing an additional 3,204,096 shares during the last quarter. Washington Harbour Partners LP acquired a new stake in Zuora in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,753,000. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in Zuora by 55.9% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,927,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,930,000 after acquiring an additional 1,767,164 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in Zuora by 79.4% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,022,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,337,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc acquired a new stake in Zuora in the 1st quarter valued at about $17,934,000. 60.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zuora Company Profile

Zuora, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based software on a subscription basis that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora Central platform that acts as an intelligent subscription management hub that allows customers to order-to-revenue operations.

