Zur Rose Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZRSEF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Zur Rose Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZRSEF) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ZRSEF shares. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Zur Rose Group in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Zur Rose Group in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of Zur Rose Group in a report on Tuesday, April 27th.

Get Zur Rose Group alerts:

Shares of ZRSEF stock remained flat at $$362.00 during trading on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $357.36. Zur Rose Group has a 1-year low of $287.65 and a 1-year high of $547.00.

Zur Rose Group AG operates an e-commerce pharmacy and a wholesale business for medical and pharmaceutical products under the Zur Rose and DocMorris brands in Germany, Switzerland, and rest of Europe. It offers consumer health, beauty, and personal care products. The company also provides medicines management services.

Featured Article: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Zur Rose Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zur Rose Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.