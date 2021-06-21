-$0.04 EPS Expected for Frank’s International (NYSE:FI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Frank’s International (NYSE:FI) will report earnings per share of ($0.04) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Frank’s International’s earnings. Frank’s International reported earnings of ($0.13) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 69.2%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Frank’s International will report full year earnings of ($0.18) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.20) to ($0.16). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.06) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.08) to ($0.03). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Frank’s International.

Get Frank's International alerts:

Frank’s International (NYSE:FI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $94.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.28 million. Frank’s International had a negative net margin of 26.02% and a negative return on equity of 11.02%. Frank’s International’s revenue was down 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Frank’s International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Barclays upgraded Frank’s International from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $3.50 to $4.50 in a research report on Monday, March 15th.

FI opened at $3.22 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $733.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.67 and a beta of 1.39. Frank’s International has a 12 month low of $1.49 and a 12 month high of $5.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.43.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FI. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Frank’s International during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Frank’s International during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Frank’s International during the first quarter valued at $54,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Frank’s International during the first quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Frank’s International during the first quarter valued at $58,000. 54.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Frank’s International Company Profile

Frank's International N.V., together with its subsidiaries, provides various engineered tubular services for the oil and gas exploration and production, and oilfield services companies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Tubular Running Services, Tubulars, and Cementing Equipment.

Featured Story: Cost of Capital Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Frank’s International (FI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Frank's International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frank's International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.