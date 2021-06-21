$0.05 Earnings Per Share Expected for Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) to post earnings of $0.05 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Lantheus’ earnings. Lantheus reported earnings per share of $0.10 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 50%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Lantheus will report full year earnings of $0.37 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.36 to $0.38. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.81 to $0.93. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Lantheus.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $92.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.24 million. Lantheus had a positive return on equity of 2.87% and a negative net margin of 2.29%. Lantheus’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS.

LNTH has been the subject of several analyst reports. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Lantheus from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lantheus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Lantheus from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

In other Lantheus news, Director Sam R. Leno sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.17, for a total transaction of $105,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 40,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $863,397.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mary Anne Heino sold 19,421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.66, for a total value of $401,237.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,356 shares of company stock valued at $853,114. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Great Point Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Lantheus during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $13,880,000. FORA Capital LLC increased its position in Lantheus by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 4,487 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new position in Lantheus during the 1st quarter worth approximately $228,000. Parian Global Management LP acquired a new position in Lantheus during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,871,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Lantheus by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 54,124 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642 shares during the period. 90.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:LNTH opened at $24.62 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.60. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of -136.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.24. Lantheus has a 1 year low of $10.52 and a 1 year high of $25.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic agents and products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, a microbubble ultrasound enhancing agent used in ultrasound exams of the heart; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine; Xenon-133 to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent; and RELISTOR for opioid-induced constipation.

