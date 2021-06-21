$0.06 EPS Expected for Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) will announce earnings of $0.06 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Viper Energy Partners’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.16) to $0.28. Viper Energy Partners posted earnings per share of ($0.04) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 250%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Viper Energy Partners will report full year earnings of $0.24 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.23) to $0.81. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.41) to $1.27. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Viper Energy Partners.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.14). Viper Energy Partners had a negative net margin of 19.77% and a negative return on equity of 0.01%. The company had revenue of $96.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VNOM. KeyCorp upped their price target on Viper Energy Partners from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Simmons upgraded Viper Energy Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. TD Securities increased their target price on Viper Energy Partners from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler upgraded Viper Energy Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Viper Energy Partners from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.83.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VNOM. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Viper Energy Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Viper Energy Partners by 63.7% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,688 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,046 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Viper Energy Partners in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Viper Energy Partners in the first quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Viper Energy Partners in the first quarter valued at about $62,000. 30.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:VNOM opened at $18.38 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.09. Viper Energy Partners has a fifty-two week low of $6.52 and a fifty-two week high of $19.90. The company has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of -23.27 and a beta of 2.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.44%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. This is a positive change from Viper Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Viper Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 357.14%.

About Viper Energy Partners

Viper Energy Partners LP owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. As of December 31, 2020, it had mineral interests in 24,350 net royalty acres in the Permian Basin and Eagle Ford Shale; and estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves of 99,392 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent.

