-$0.07 Earnings Per Share Expected for Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG) will report ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Inseego’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.09) to ($0.05). Inseego reported earnings per share of ($0.01) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 600%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Inseego will report full year earnings of ($0.22) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.25) to ($0.20). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.01) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.05) to $0.04. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Inseego.

Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $57.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.13 million.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Inseego from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $13.00 target price (down from $14.00) on shares of Inseego in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price target (down previously from $13.00) on shares of Inseego in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Inseego from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Lake Street Capital decreased their price objective on Inseego from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.17.

In other news, EVP Doug Kahn sold 5,000 shares of Inseego stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.13, for a total value of $50,650.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,767 shares in the company, valued at $149,589.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 9.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in Inseego by 52.2% during the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 3,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 1,303 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in shares of Inseego during the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Inseego by 131.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,590 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 40,491 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Inseego during the 1st quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Inseego during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $155,000. 45.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ INSG traded down $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,166,538. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of -8.78 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.90. Inseego has a one year low of $7.13 and a one year high of $21.93.

Inseego Corp. engages in the design and development of fixed and mobile wireless solutions, industrial Internet of Things (IIoT), and cloud solutions for large enterprise verticals, service providers, and small and medium-sized businesses worldwide. The company provides wireless 4G and 5G hardware products for vertical markets, including private LTE/5G networks, First responders network authority/Firstnet, SD-WAN, telematics, remote monitoring and surveillance, and fixed wireless access and mobile broadband devices.

