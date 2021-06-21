-$0.26 Earnings Per Share Expected for AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU) This Quarter

Analysts expect AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU) to report earnings per share of ($0.26) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for AC Immune’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.33) to ($0.21). AC Immune reported earnings per share of ($0.21) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 23.8%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that AC Immune will report full-year earnings of ($0.54) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.20) to $0.16. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.09) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.71) to $0.33. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for AC Immune.

AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.04). AC Immune had a negative return on equity of 31.66% and a negative net margin of 405.01%.

Several research analysts have commented on ACIU shares. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on AC Immune from $11.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered AC Immune from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th.

ACIU traded up $0.15 during trading on Monday, hitting $8.08. 9,399 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 764,952. AC Immune has a 1-year low of $4.42 and a 1-year high of $13.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.67.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of AC Immune in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in AC Immune by 34.9% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 14,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 3,804 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in AC Immune during the first quarter worth $157,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in AC Immune by 2,711.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 25,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 24,673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Saturna Capital CORP acquired a new position in AC Immune during the first quarter worth $199,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.06% of the company’s stock.

About AC Immune

AC Immune SA, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, designs, and develops medicines and diagnostic products for the prevention and treatment of neurodegenerative diseases associated with protein misfolding. Its SupraAntigen and Morphomer platforms are designed to generate vaccines, antibodies, and small molecules, which selectively interact with misfolded proteins that are common in a range of neurodegenerative diseases.

