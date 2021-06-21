-$0.35 Earnings Per Share Expected for Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.35) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Cardlytics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.37) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.32). Cardlytics reported earnings of ($0.38) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Cardlytics will report full-year earnings of ($0.95) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.00) to ($0.89). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.26) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.36) to ($0.15). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Cardlytics.

Get Cardlytics alerts:

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.22. Cardlytics had a negative net margin of 34.32% and a negative return on equity of 20.85%. The firm had revenue of $53.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.96 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.26) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis.

CDLX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Cardlytics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Truist raised their price target on shares of Cardlytics from $90.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Cardlytics in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Cardlytics from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Cardlytics from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $128.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cardlytics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.57.

Cardlytics stock opened at $117.41 on Wednesday. Cardlytics has a 12-month low of $55.89 and a 12-month high of $161.47. The firm has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of -49.33 and a beta of 2.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $110.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 7.63 and a quick ratio of 7.63.

In other Cardlytics news, insider Kirk Somers sold 8,400 shares of Cardlytics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.43, for a total transaction of $927,612.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,130,965.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Scott D. Grimes sold 2,000 shares of Cardlytics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.49, for a total transaction of $252,980.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 238,349 shares in the company, valued at $30,148,765.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 58,834 shares of company stock worth $6,394,544. 4.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in shares of Cardlytics by 9.9% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 857,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,097,000 after purchasing an additional 77,265 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of Cardlytics by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 75,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,738,000 after purchasing an additional 5,357 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cardlytics by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 163,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,359,000 after purchasing an additional 33,834 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Cardlytics by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 36,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,269,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Finally, Thornburg Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cardlytics in the fourth quarter worth $13,560,000. 92.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cardlytics Company Profile

Cardlytics, Inc operates an advertising platform within financial institutions digital channels that include online, mobile, email, and various real-time notifications in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers Cardlytics platform, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach consumers through their trusted and frequently visited online and mobile banking channels.

Further Reading: What is Cost of Capital?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cardlytics (CDLX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cardlytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardlytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.