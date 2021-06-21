$0.35 EPS Expected for Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CNR) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CNR) will post earnings of $0.35 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Cornerstone Building Brands’ earnings. Cornerstone Building Brands reported earnings of $0.34 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Cornerstone Building Brands will report full year earnings of $1.14 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.58 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Cornerstone Building Brands.

Cornerstone Building Brands (NYSE:CNR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.09. Cornerstone Building Brands had a return on equity of 22.03% and a net margin of 1.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CNR. DA Davidson upgraded Cornerstone Building Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Barclays raised their price objective on Cornerstone Building Brands from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. UBS Group raised Cornerstone Building Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cornerstone Building Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.50.

In related news, Director Kathleen J. Affeldt sold 19,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.74, for a total transaction of $287,430.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 60,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $891,991.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CNR. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Cornerstone Building Brands by 407.8% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 116,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 93,624 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Cornerstone Building Brands by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,246,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,131,000 after purchasing an additional 381,685 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Cornerstone Building Brands by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 282,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,626,000 after purchasing an additional 41,313 shares during the period. Aequim Alternative Investments LP acquired a new stake in Cornerstone Building Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Cornerstone Building Brands by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 67,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 6,647 shares during the period. 90.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CNR opened at $17.53 on Friday. Cornerstone Building Brands has a 52-week low of $4.68 and a 52-week high of $19.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 38.96 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.78, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.59. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.95.

Cornerstone Building Brands Company Profile

Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and installs external building products for the commercial, residential, and repair and remodel markets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Windows, Siding, and Commercial.

