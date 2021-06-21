$0.40 EPS Expected for SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.40 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for SLM’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.38 and the highest is $0.42. SLM posted earnings of ($0.22) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 281.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that SLM will report full-year earnings of $3.09 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $3.15. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.45 to $2.90. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for SLM.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The credit services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $331.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.07 million. SLM had a net margin of 49.65% and a return on equity of 58.89%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.79 EPS.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays raised their target price on SLM from $18.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of SLM from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on SLM from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SLM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on SLM from $19.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. SLM currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.38.

SLM stock opened at $19.24 on Monday. SLM has a twelve month low of $6.48 and a twelve month high of $20.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.74.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. SLM’s payout ratio is currently 5.38%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SLM by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,504,267 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $390,336,000 after buying an additional 471,003 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in SLM by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 16,085,781 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $290,196,000 after purchasing an additional 543,754 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in SLM by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,143,118 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $236,182,000 after purchasing an additional 801,156 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of SLM by 355.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,106,977 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $162,395,000 after purchasing an additional 10,227,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SLM by 97.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 11,191,354 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $138,661,000 after purchasing an additional 5,537,551 shares during the period.

SLM Company Profile

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and omnibus accounts.

