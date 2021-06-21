$0.44 EPS Expected for Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) will announce earnings of $0.44 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Globus Medical’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.39 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.46. Globus Medical posted earnings per share of $0.07 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 528.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Globus Medical will report full year earnings of $1.89 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.82 to $1.94. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.91 to $2.30. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Globus Medical.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical device company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.12. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 11.33% and a net margin of 14.73%. The business had revenue of $227.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

GMED has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on Globus Medical from $77.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Globus Medical from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.53.

In related news, CEO David M. Demski sold 144,263 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total value of $10,314,804.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 21,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,564,062.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Keith W. Pfeil sold 5,021 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $376,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,575. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 295,543 shares of company stock valued at $21,171,311 in the last three months. 25.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GMED. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in Globus Medical in the first quarter worth $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Globus Medical in the first quarter worth $26,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Globus Medical in the first quarter worth $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Globus Medical in the first quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in Globus Medical in the fourth quarter worth $65,000. 66.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:GMED opened at $71.85 on Friday. Globus Medical has a 1 year low of $43.22 and a 1 year high of $75.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.38, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.07.

Globus Medical Company Profile

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders. Its offers spine products, such as consists of traditional fusion implants, such as pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative, deformity, tumors, and trauma conditions; treatment options for motion preservation technologies, such as dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional pain management solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products, comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

