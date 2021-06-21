$0.58 Earnings Per Share Expected for Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) will announce $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Floor & Decor’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.38 and the highest is $0.72. Floor & Decor posted earnings per share of $0.13 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 346.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Floor & Decor will report full year earnings of $2.32 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $2.60. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.30 to $3.05. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Floor & Decor.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.15. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 20.28%. The firm had revenue of $782.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $749.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. Floor & Decor’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have commented on FND. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Floor & Decor from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.77.

FND stock opened at $94.74 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.58. Floor & Decor has a 12 month low of $53.82 and a 12 month high of $116.58. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.15.

In other Floor & Decor news, CFO Trevor Lang sold 1,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.95, for a total transaction of $126,355.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 169,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,629,363.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP David Victor Christopherson sold 5,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.16, for a total transaction of $664,996.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,749 shares in the company, valued at $6,028,487.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 332,345 shares of company stock worth $34,460,586. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FND. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor during the 4th quarter worth about $76,925,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor during the 1st quarter worth about $41,868,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 2,539.1% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 429,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,005,000 after purchasing an additional 413,188 shares during the last quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Floor & Decor during the 1st quarter worth about $38,193,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 935.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 367,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,108,000 after acquiring an additional 332,176 shares during the period. 94.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Floor & Decor Company Profile

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories. It serves professional installers, commercial businesses, and do it yourself customers.

