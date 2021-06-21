$0.58 EPS Expected for Capstar Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Capstar Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR) will post $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Capstar Financial’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.53 and the highest is $0.61. Capstar Financial posted earnings of $0.36 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 61.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Capstar Financial will report full-year earnings of $2.10 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.05 to $2.15. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.90 to $1.95. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Capstar Financial.

Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.07. Capstar Financial had a net margin of 24.25% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The firm had revenue of $32.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.63 million.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CSTR shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on Capstar Financial from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Capstar Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Capstar Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 2nd. Piper Sandler upgraded Capstar Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $18.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Hovde Group started coverage on Capstar Financial in a report on Friday, March 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Capstar Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.83.

Capstar Financial stock traded up $1.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $21.28. The company had a trading volume of 1,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,709. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.90. Capstar Financial has a 1 year low of $9.01 and a 1 year high of $23.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.31. The stock has a market cap of $470.18 million, a PE ratio of 12.50 and a beta of 1.16.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 12th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 11th. This is a boost from Capstar Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Capstar Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.90%.

In related news, CFO Denis J. Duncan purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.98 per share, for a total transaction of $379,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,800 shares in the company, valued at $850,304. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James S. Jr. Turner sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.06, for a total value of $42,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 254,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,346,853.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Capstar Financial by 297.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,054 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 2,286 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Capstar Financial by 82.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,484 shares of the bank’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 3,378 shares in the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC bought a new stake in Capstar Financial during the fourth quarter worth $137,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Capstar Financial by 9.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,293 shares of the bank’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Capstar Financial during the first quarter worth about $182,000. 37.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Capstar Financial Company Profile

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CapStar Bank that provides banking services to consumer and corporate customers located primarily in Tennessee, the United States. Its deposit products and services include demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time and savings deposits, certificates of deposit, and CDARS reciprocal products.

