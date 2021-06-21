$0.85 EPS Expected for Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR) This Quarter

Analysts expect Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR) to announce earnings of $0.85 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Ichor’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.86 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.84. Ichor posted earnings of $0.54 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 57.4%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Ichor will report full-year earnings of $3.57 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.46 to $3.65. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $4.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.00 to $4.34. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Ichor.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $265.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.00 million. Ichor had a return on equity of 18.52% and a net margin of 4.64%. Ichor’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Ichor from $46.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Ichor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 19th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Ichor from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Ichor from $48.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Ichor from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.71.

In other news, COO Kevin M. Canty sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.10, for a total value of $90,150.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 54,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,281,159.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas M. Rohrs sold 65,908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.89, for a total value of $3,683,598.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 165,503 shares in the company, valued at $9,249,962.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 83,460 shares of company stock worth $4,661,424. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Ichor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Ichor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Ichor by 236.8% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,640 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in Ichor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $109,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in Ichor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $193,000. Institutional investors own 84.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ICHR traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $48.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 358,385. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 27.43 and a beta of 2.31. Ichor has a 12 month low of $19.88 and a 12 month high of $63.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $54.95.

About Ichor

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery systems and subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The company's gas delivery subsystems deliver, monitor, and control gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes, such as etch and deposition; and chemical delivery subsystems blend and dispense the reactive liquid chemistries used in semiconductor manufacturing processes comprising chemical-mechanical planarization, electroplating, and cleaning.

