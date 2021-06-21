0Chain (ZCN) Price Down 44.2% This Week

0Chain (CURRENCY:ZCN) traded down 26.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 21st. 0Chain has a market capitalization of $17.43 million and approximately $702,561.00 worth of 0Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One 0Chain coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.36 or 0.00001138 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, 0Chain has traded down 44.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get 0Chain alerts:

WAX (WAXP) traded down 22.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000343 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000039 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded down 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded down 22.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.66 or 0.00100091 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

0Chain Profile

0Chain is a coin. 0Chain’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 48,400,982 coins. The Reddit community for 0Chain is /r/0chain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . 0Chain’s official website is 0chain.net . 0Chain’s official Twitter account is @0costcloud and its Facebook page is accessible here . 0Chain’s official message board is medium.com/0chain

According to CryptoCompare, “0chain is a free decentralized scalable cloud platform, that offers sub-second finality, and self-forking capability to support multiple chains specific to an application, vertical, or geo-location. It provides a zero-cost, fast finality, infinitely scalable blockchain for web and IoT applications. ZCN is an Ethereum-based token that powers 0chain platform. “

Buying and Selling 0Chain

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 0Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 0Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for 0Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 0Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.