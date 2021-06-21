$1.01 Billion in Sales Expected for EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) to report $1.01 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Thirteen analysts have provided estimates for EQT’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $926.76 million and the highest is $1.08 billion. EQT posted sales of $816.24 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, July 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EQT will report full-year sales of $4.30 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.10 billion to $4.48 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $4.61 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.02 billion to $5.75 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow EQT.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. EQT had a negative net margin of 28.97% and a negative return on equity of 0.06%. The business had revenue of $949.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion.

EQT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of EQT from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Siebert Williams Shank raised shares of EQT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Williams Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of EQT in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of EQT from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of EQT from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.00.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of EQT during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in EQT in the first quarter worth $74,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in EQT by 82.8% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 4,464 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 2,022 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EQT during the first quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of EQT by 20.1% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,958 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EQT traded up $1.09 on Monday, reaching $20.43. 311,488 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,105,044. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. EQT has a 12 month low of $10.52 and a 12 month high of $23.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.30.

EQT Company Profile

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil. As of December 31, 2020, it had 19.8 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 1.8 million gross acres.

