$1.18 EPS Expected for HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) to post $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for HomeStreet’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.08 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.26. HomeStreet posted earnings of $0.86 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 37.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, July 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HomeStreet will report full-year earnings of $4.59 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.47 to $4.80. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $4.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.73 to $4.70. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow HomeStreet.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.23. HomeStreet had a net margin of 25.92% and a return on equity of 15.71%. The business had revenue of $93.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.16 million.

Several brokerages have recently commented on HMST. B. Riley lifted their target price on HomeStreet from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded HomeStreet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $49.00 target price (up from $43.00) on shares of HomeStreet in a report on Monday, March 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.80.

In other HomeStreet news, CFO John Michel bought 8,400 shares of HomeStreet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $42.60 per share, with a total value of $357,840.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in HomeStreet in the fourth quarter worth about $222,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of HomeStreet in the 4th quarter valued at about $427,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in HomeStreet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $515,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of HomeStreet by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 253,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,559,000 after purchasing an additional 12,618 shares during the period. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC boosted its position in HomeStreet by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 24,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $824,000 after purchasing an additional 3,840 shares in the last quarter. 83.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ HMST traded up $1.28 on Monday, reaching $41.09. The stock had a trading volume of 516 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,804. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $877.48 million, a PE ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 1.01. HomeStreet has a 12-month low of $22.03 and a 12-month high of $52.46. The company’s 50-day moving average is $43.49.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. HomeStreet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.97%.

About HomeStreet

HomeStreet, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank, a state-chartered commercial bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the Western United States. The company offers deposit and insurance products and services. Its loan products include commercial business and agriculture loans, single family residential mortgages, consumer loans, commercial loans secured by residential and commercial real estate, and construction loans for residential and commercial real estate development, as well as consumer installment loans and permanent loans on commercial real estate and single family residences.

