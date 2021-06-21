$1.45 Million in Sales Expected for Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) This Quarter

Analysts expect Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) to post $1.45 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Reata Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.00 million and the lowest is $1.18 million. Reata Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $3.07 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 52.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Reata Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $6.96 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.50 million to $11.25 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $159.83 million, with estimates ranging from $22.05 million to $256.23 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Reata Pharmaceuticals.

Get Reata Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.86) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.18) by $0.32. The business had revenue of $0.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 million. Reata Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 3,092.54% and a negative return on equity of 88.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.89) earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RETA. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $234.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $234.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Barclays began coverage on Reata Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $236.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $222.57.

In related news, CAO Elaine Castellanos sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.55, for a total value of $1,245,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,057,204.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Colin John Meyer sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.05, for a total value of $2,881,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 77,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,091,850. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 40,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,552,998. 28.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 26,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,253,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Woodstock Corp increased its position in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% in the first quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 21,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,115,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 40.4% during the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 79.9% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. 69.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:RETA traded up $0.64 on Wednesday, hitting $138.64. The company had a trading volume of 15,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 366,539. Reata Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $76.34 and a 1-year high of $186.82. The company has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a PE ratio of -18.00 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $110.47.

Reata Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for patients with serious or life-threatening diseases by targeting molecular pathways that regulate cellular metabolism and inflammation. The company is developing Phase III clinical trial programs, including bardoxolone methyl (bardoxolone) for the treatment of patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD) caused by Alport syndrome, as well as for a form of pulmonary arterial hypertension associated with connective tissue disease; omaveloxolone that is Phase II clinical trial to treat Friedreich's ataxia; and conduct Phase II study for various form of CKD, such as IgA nephropathy, type 1 and type 2 diabetic CKD, hypertensive CKD, focal segmental glomerulosclerosis, and others.

See Also: What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Reata Pharmaceuticals (RETA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Reata Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reata Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.