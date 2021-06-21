1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS) Stock Position Reduced by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. lessened its position in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,911,068 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 8,295 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 4.49% of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM worth $80,374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 67.4% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,407,125 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $36,584,000 after buying an additional 566,670 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM during the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 58,100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,604,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,649 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 3,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 143.6% during the 1st quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 575,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $15,876,000 after buying an additional 339,000 shares during the last quarter. 44.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other 1-800-FLOWERS.COM news, Director Leonard J. Elmore sold 2,000 shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.68, for a total transaction of $75,360.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 45,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,702,043.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher G. Mccann sold 17,850 shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.33, for a total value of $469,990.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 436,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,484,645.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 112,425 shares of company stock worth $3,278,198 in the last ninety days. 51.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FLWS has been the topic of several recent research reports. DA Davidson raised 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ FLWS opened at $35.08 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.28 and a beta of 1.70. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.51 and a 12-month high of $39.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business has a 50 day moving average of $31.21.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $474.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $411.90 million. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM had a return on equity of 27.79% and a net margin of 5.61%. The business’s revenue was up 70.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.14) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides gifts for various occasions in the United States. It operates in three segments: Consumer Floral; Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets; and BloomNet. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements and plants, gifts, dipped berries, popcorn, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wine, and gift-quality fruits, as well as balloons, candles, keepsake gifts, jewelry, and plush stuffed animals.

