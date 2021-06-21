17 Education & Technology Group (NYSE:YQ) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $3.81

17 Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:YQ) shares hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $3.81 and last traded at $3.81, with a volume of 888 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $4.00.

Several brokerages have weighed in on YQ. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded 17 Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $5.30 in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley cut 17 Education & Technology Group from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $3.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut 17 Education & Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th.

The stock has a market cap of $727.96 million and a P/E ratio of -0.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.39.

17 Education & Technology Group (NYSE:YQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 23rd. The company reported ($3.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.82) by ($0.24). Research analysts expect that 17 Education & Technology Group Inc. will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of 17 Education & Technology Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of 17 Education & Technology Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in 17 Education & Technology Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in 17 Education & Technology Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in 17 Education & Technology Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $90,000. 4.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

17 Education & Technology Group Company Profile (NYSE:YQ)

17 Education & Technology Group Inc, an education technology company, provides K-12 online education service in the People's Republic of China. It also offers online K-12 large-class after-school tutoring services on development of course syllabi and content and adaptation for live classes areas.

