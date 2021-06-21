17,138 Shares in Inovalon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INOV) Bought by Ergoteles LLC

Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Inovalon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INOV) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 17,138 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $493,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Inovalon during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Inovalon during the 4th quarter worth about $75,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Inovalon during the 4th quarter worth about $142,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Inovalon by 62,891.7% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 7,559 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 7,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in shares of Inovalon during the 1st quarter worth about $227,000. 34.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Inovalon news, insider Jason Capitel sold 19,259 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.08, for a total value of $617,828.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 472,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,166,718.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders sold 40,000 shares of company stock worth $1,219,200. Insiders own 49.75% of the company’s stock.

INOV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Inovalon from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Inovalon from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Inovalon from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Inovalon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Inovalon in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.50.

Inovalon stock opened at $32.09 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a PE ratio of 145.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.17. Inovalon Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.56 and a twelve month high of $33.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.68.

Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $177.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.09 million. Inovalon had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 11.31%. The business’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Inovalon Holdings, Inc. will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

Inovalon Profile

Inovalon Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based platforms for data-driven healthcare. It operates Inovalon ONE Platform, an integrated, real-time cloud native platform that interconnect with the healthcare ecosystem to aggregate and analyze data in real-time, as well as empowers the application in resulting insights.

