$178.03 Million in Sales Expected for Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN) will report $178.03 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Kaman’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $174.30 million to $181.76 million. Kaman reported sales of $177.89 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kaman will report full-year sales of $746.34 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $746.08 million to $746.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $786.99 million, with estimates ranging from $777.70 million to $796.28 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Kaman.

Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.10. Kaman had a negative net margin of 8.29% and a positive return on equity of 6.30%. The business had revenue of $171.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 17.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kaman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

KAMN stock opened at $52.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Kaman has a 12 month low of $37.38 and a 12 month high of $59.79. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.35 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $53.41.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 21st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Kaman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.91%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KAMN. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Kaman during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kaman during the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kaman by 98.5% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Kaman by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,526 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Kaman during the 1st quarter valued at $186,000. Institutional investors own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

Kaman

Kaman Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the aerospace, medical, and industrial markets. The company produces and markets aircraft bearings and components; super precision miniature ball bearings; spring energized seals, springs, and contacts; and metallic and composite aero structures for commercial, military, and general aviation fixed and rotary wing aircrafts.

