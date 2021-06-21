2,036 Shares in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) Acquired by Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Under Armour in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Under Armour in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Under Armour in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Under Armour in the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Under Armour by 166.9% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares during the last quarter. 39.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on UAA shares. Barclays raised Under Armour from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $25.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Under Armour from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Under Armour from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Under Armour from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on Under Armour from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.41.

NYSE UAA opened at $19.80 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.44. Under Armour, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.94 and a twelve month high of $26.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.27.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.12. Under Armour had a return on equity of 6.70% and a net margin of 2.46%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.34) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Under Armour, Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

About Under Armour

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

