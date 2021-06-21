225,000 Shares in Home Point Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:HMPT) Bought by Rokos Capital Management LLP

Rokos Capital Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Home Point Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:HMPT) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 225,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,072,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Home Point Capital during the first quarter worth $136,000. Stone Point Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Point Capital during the first quarter worth $1,188,271,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Home Point Capital during the first quarter worth $917,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Point Capital during the first quarter worth $1,607,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Home Point Capital during the first quarter worth $212,000. 95.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HMPT. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Home Point Capital in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group lowered Home Point Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Home Point Capital in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Home Point Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their target price on Home Point Capital from $16.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Home Point Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.30.

Shares of Home Point Capital stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Monday, reaching $6.39. The stock had a trading volume of 1,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 227,678. The company has a market cap of $888.56 million and a P/E ratio of 1.28. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.63. Home Point Capital Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.57 and a 52 week high of $13.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.33.

Home Point Capital (NASDAQ:HMPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $422.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $371.67 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Home Point Capital Inc. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Home Point Capital

Home Point Capital Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a residential mortgage originator and service provider. It operates through two segments, Origination and Servicing. The Origination segment sources loans through direct, wholesale, and correspondent channels. The Servicing segment offers collecting loan payments; remitting principal and interest payments to investors; managing escrow funds for the payment of mortgage-related expenses, such as taxes and insurance; and performing loss mitigation activities on behalf of investors and administering mortgage loans.

