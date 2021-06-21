$23.86 Million in Sales Expected for GAN Limited (NASDAQ:GAN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that GAN Limited (NASDAQ:GAN) will post sales of $23.86 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for GAN’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $24.12 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $23.60 million. GAN posted sales of $8.32 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 186.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GAN will report full year sales of $106.96 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $105.10 million to $108.82 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $141.22 million, with estimates ranging from $139.93 million to $142.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow GAN.

GAN (NASDAQ:GAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.09). GAN had a negative net margin of 46.37% and a negative return on equity of 12.65%. The firm had revenue of $27.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.81 million. GAN’s quarterly revenue was up 263.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price (down previously from $28.00) on shares of GAN in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered GAN from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of GAN in a research report on Monday, May 24th.

In related news, Director David Goldberg sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.14, for a total value of $128,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,147 shares in the company, valued at $448,159.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Jr. Smurfit sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.60, for a total value of $61,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 290,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,117,006.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,655 shares of company stock valued at $254,405 in the last three months. 9.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GAN. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in GAN during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Hudock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GAN during the first quarter worth $47,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of GAN during the first quarter worth $86,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of GAN by 1,188.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 4,231 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of GAN by 221.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 3,850 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GAN stock traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $18.11. 452,430 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,161,354. GAN has a 1 year low of $13.78 and a 1 year high of $31.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $760.78 million and a P/E ratio of -21.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.36.

GAN Company Profile

GAN Limited operates as a business-to-business supplier of internet gambling software-as-a-service solutions to online casino gaming and online sports betting applications in the United States, Italy, the United Kingdom and Channel Islands, and internationally. The company operates through Real Money iGaming (RMiG) and Simulated Gaming (SIM) segments.

