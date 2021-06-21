$24.20 Million in Sales Expected for O2Micro International Limited (NASDAQ:OIIM) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that O2Micro International Limited (NASDAQ:OIIM) will post sales of $24.20 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for O2Micro International’s earnings. O2Micro International reported sales of $17.28 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 40%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Friday, July 30th.

On average, analysts expect that O2Micro International will report full-year sales of $97.80 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $97.10 million to $98.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $107.20 million, with estimates ranging from $105.20 million to $109.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for O2Micro International.

O2Micro International (NASDAQ:OIIM) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $23.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.45 million. O2Micro International had a return on equity of 12.49% and a net margin of 11.80%.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of O2Micro International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd.

NASDAQ:OIIM traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.82. 1,028 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 319,241. O2Micro International has a 12 month low of $1.56 and a 12 month high of $11.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $185.76 million, a PE ratio of 20.88 and a beta of 0.70.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of OIIM. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of O2Micro International by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,083,856 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $19,130,000 after purchasing an additional 42,995 shares during the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P boosted its stake in shares of O2Micro International by 619.9% in the 4th quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 470,026 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,315,000 after purchasing an additional 404,732 shares during the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of O2Micro International by 52.8% in the 4th quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 465,169 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,270,000 after purchasing an additional 160,800 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of O2Micro International in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,631,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of O2Micro International by 120.2% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 174,734 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after purchasing an additional 95,371 shares during the last quarter. 35.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About O2Micro International

O2Micro International Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets integrated circuits and solutions for power management components and systems in China, the United States, Taiwan, Japan, Korea, Malaysia, Singapore, and internationally. The company offers analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits that manage and provide power for LCD and LED lighting; control and monitor battery charging and discharging in portable electronic devices and vehicles; perform DC/DC and AC/DC conversion; and provides select and switch functionality between power sources, and LED drivers for backlighting products.

