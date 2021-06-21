261,329 Shares in Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) Bought by Penserra Capital Management LLC

Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 261,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,083,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Mr. Cooper Group by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 63,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,205,000 after purchasing an additional 15,648 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in Mr. Cooper Group by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 234,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,155,000 after purchasing an additional 26,400 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Mr. Cooper Group by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 65,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,279,000 after purchasing an additional 7,883 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Mr. Cooper Group by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,916 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in Mr. Cooper Group by 46.0% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 207,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,227,000 after purchasing an additional 65,505 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.23% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Wand Investors Corp Kkr sold 3,700,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total transaction of $119,325,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert H. Gidel sold 6,905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.13, for a total transaction of $228,762.65. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,331.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COOP opened at $32.66 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.41. The company has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Mr. Cooper Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.47 and a 1-year high of $37.90.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.60. Mr. Cooper Group had a net margin of 27.70% and a return on equity of 42.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $936.27 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mr. Cooper Group Inc. will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $34.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective (down previously from $39.00) on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mr. Cooper Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective (down previously from $44.00) on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mr. Cooper Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.56.

Mr. Cooper Group Company Profile

Mr. Cooper Group Inc provides servicing, origination, and transaction-based services related to single-family residences in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Servicing, Originations, and Xome. The Servicing segment performs activities for underlying mortgages, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, and modifying loans.

