2,841 Shares in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG) Purchased by CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 2,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Curi Capital acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 60.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 173.2% in the 1st quarter. Flagship Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF stock opened at $74.73 on Monday. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a 52 week low of $51.54 and a 52 week high of $80.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.99.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

