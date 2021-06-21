3,216 Shares in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) Acquired by Ethic Inc.

Ethic Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 3,216 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LW. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in Lamb Weston by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 87,829 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,915,000 after acquiring an additional 7,535 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Lamb Weston during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in Lamb Weston by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 112,452 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $8,855,000 after acquiring an additional 20,673 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Lamb Weston by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 5,228 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the period. Finally, Philadelphia Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Lamb Weston during the 4th quarter worth approximately $260,000. 84.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Lamb Weston alerts:

NYSE LW opened at $77.95 on Monday. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.67 and a 1-year high of $86.41. The stock has a market cap of $11.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $80.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.00.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.06). Lamb Weston had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 70.00%. The firm had revenue of $895.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $819.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is currently 37.60%.

LW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $81.00 price target (down from $84.00) on shares of Lamb Weston in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $84.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Bank of America raised Lamb Weston from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, TheStreet cut Lamb Weston from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.17.

In related news, CEO Thomas P. Werner sold 69,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.46, for a total value of $5,452,970.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Lamb Weston Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as various customer labels.

Recommended Story: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW).

Receive News & Ratings for Lamb Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamb Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.