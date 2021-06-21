$324.14 Million in Sales Expected for Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) to announce sales of $324.14 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have made estimates for Six Flags Entertainment’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $402.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $236.04 million. Six Flags Entertainment posted sales of $19.14 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1,593.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Six Flags Entertainment will report full year sales of $1.13 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $953.03 million to $1.31 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.38 billion to $1.63 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Six Flags Entertainment.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported ($1.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.29) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $82.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.00) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SIX shares. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Truist raised their price target on Six Flags Entertainment from $42.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Six Flags Entertainment from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Six Flags Entertainment has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.58.

SIX traded up $1.58 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $44.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,523,135. The company has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.33 and a beta of 2.51. Six Flags Entertainment has a 1 year low of $16.06 and a 1 year high of $51.75. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.05.

In related news, CAO Wilson Taylor Brooks sold 2,614 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.93, for a total transaction of $114,833.02. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,410 shares in the company, valued at $633,031.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Dallas Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Six Flags Entertainment in the first quarter worth about $272,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth approximately $281,000. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment in the first quarter worth approximately $375,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 16.2% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 370,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,225,000 after buying an additional 51,771 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Six Flags Entertainment during the first quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Institutional investors own 86.37% of the company’s stock.

Six Flags Entertainment Company Profile

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. Its parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. As of March 18, 2021, the company operated 26 parks in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

