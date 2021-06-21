$326.37 Million in Sales Expected for NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) will post sales of $326.37 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for NextEra Energy Partners’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $443.97 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $235.00 million. NextEra Energy Partners posted sales of $253.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 29%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, July 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NextEra Energy Partners will report full-year sales of $1.37 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $990.00 million to $1.80 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.55 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.07 billion to $2.03 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover NextEra Energy Partners.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The solar energy provider reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $2.27. The firm had revenue of $246.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.74 million. NextEra Energy Partners had a return on equity of 6.31% and a net margin of 47.32%. The business’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($3.39) earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently commented on NEP shares. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut NextEra Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. TheStreet raised NextEra Energy Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Seaport Global Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $79.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.00.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in NextEra Energy Partners by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 735,586 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $49,321,000 after buying an additional 166,407 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,995,225 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $133,780,000 after purchasing an additional 19,424 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners by 55.6% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 39,215 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $2,858,000 after purchasing an additional 14,018 shares in the last quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY increased its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners by 54.7% in the 1st quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 4,950 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management increased its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 42,876 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $3,125,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Partners stock traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $74.68. 835 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 683,822. The company has a 50 day moving average of $70.76. NextEra Energy Partners has a fifty-two week low of $49.47 and a fifty-two week high of $88.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a PE ratio of 14.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.67.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were paid a dividend of $0.6375 per share. This is an increase from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. NextEra Energy Partners’s payout ratio is presently -314.81%.

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. The company owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

