$33.14 Million in Sales Expected for Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITI) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITI) to post sales of $33.14 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Iteris’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $33.81 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $32.48 million. Iteris reported sales of $28.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Iteris will report full-year sales of $137.85 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $133.79 million to $141.92 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $161.33 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Iteris.

Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $31.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.30 million. Iteris had a net margin of 8.65% and a return on equity of 0.64%.

A number of research firms have commented on ITI. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Iteris in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Iteris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

Iteris stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.22. 4,287 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 316,204. Iteris has a 52 week low of $3.71 and a 52 week high of $7.81. The stock has a market cap of $302.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.00, a PEG ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.81.

In other Iteris news, CEO J. Joseph Bergera sold 32,855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total transaction of $229,985.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $878,997. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Todd Kreter sold 10,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.98, for a total transaction of $72,738.58. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 45,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $319,704.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 109,555 shares of company stock valued at $763,757. 5.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Iteris by 238.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,216 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 5,787 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Iteris by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,955 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,787 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Iteris during the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Iteris during the 4th quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, V Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Iteris by 44.1% during the 1st quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.35% of the company’s stock.

About Iteris

Iteris, Inc provides intelligent transportation systems technology solutions in Canada and Europe. It operates through Roadway Sensors and Transportation Systems segments. The Roadway Sensors segment offers sensors and systems for traffic intersection management, communication systems, and roadway traffic data collection applications.

