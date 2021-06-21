$333.30 Million in Sales Expected for Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) will post $333.30 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Nuance Communications’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $332.20 million to $334.40 million. Nuance Communications posted sales of $338.40 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Nuance Communications will report full-year sales of $1.37 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.37 billion to $1.38 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.47 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.44 billion to $1.50 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Nuance Communications.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The software maker reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03. Nuance Communications had a net margin of 0.29% and a return on equity of 10.20%. The company had revenue of $347.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $346.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. Nuance Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NUAN. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of Nuance Communications in a research report on Monday, May 17th. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Nuance Communications from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Craig Hallum reissued a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target (down previously from $58.00) on shares of Nuance Communications in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Nuance Communications in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nuance Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.71.

NASDAQ NUAN traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $54.60. The company had a trading volume of 120,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,583,519. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $53.34. Nuance Communications has a 1-year low of $24.08 and a 1-year high of $55.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $15.62 billion, a PE ratio of 2,730.37 and a beta of 1.27.

In other news, CEO Mark D. Benjamin sold 169,400 shares of Nuance Communications stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.59, for a total value of $8,908,746.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 825,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,430,399.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Weideman sold 11,182 shares of Nuance Communications stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $615,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 447,960 shares in the company, valued at $24,637,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 399,732 shares of company stock valued at $21,031,006. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUAN. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Nuance Communications by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 40,358 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $683,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in Nuance Communications by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 107,743 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,750,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in Nuance Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Regentatlantic Capital LLC acquired a new position in Nuance Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $421,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Nuance Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $917,000.

Nuance Communications

Nuance Communications, Inc provides conversational and cognitive artificial intelligence (AI) innovations that bring intelligence to everyday work and life. The company delivers solutions that understand, analyze, and respond to people – amplifying human intelligence to increase productivity and security.

