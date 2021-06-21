3,702 Shares in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW) Acquired by DRW Securities LLC

DRW Securities LLC acquired a new stake in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $546,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ARKW. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 56.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,143,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,290,000 after acquiring an additional 411,129 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 381.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 232,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,293,000 after purchasing an additional 184,322 shares in the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,334,000. Signify Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $22,267,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 783,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,698,000 after buying an additional 138,976 shares in the last quarter.

Get ARK Next Generation Internation ETF alerts:

Shares of ARKW stock traded down $2.92 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $141.01. 26,016 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,657,813. ARK Next Generation Internation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $80.72 and a fifty-two week high of $191.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $141.04.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARKW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW).

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Next Generation Internation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Next Generation Internation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.