3D L Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 4,485 Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J)

3D L Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 4,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $580,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in J. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,767,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,451,000 after buying an additional 716,744 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 5.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,450,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,092,359,000 after buying an additional 456,714 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 121.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 538,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,720,000 after buying an additional 295,559 shares during the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group during the first quarter worth $21,009,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 66.4% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 357,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,241,000 after buying an additional 142,789 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.92% of the company’s stock.

J stock traded up $3.62 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $133.30. The stock had a trading volume of 7,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 634,889. The firm has a market cap of $17.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $77.51 and a 1-year high of $145.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $137.77.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. Jacobs Engineering Group had a net margin of 4.34% and a return on equity of 13.08%. Jacobs Engineering Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. will post 6.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Jacobs Engineering Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.33%.

In other Jacobs Engineering Group news, Director Christopher M.T. Thompson bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $140.22 per share, for a total transaction of $1,402,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 31,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,432,494.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Robert V. Pragada sold 21,387 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.24, for a total transaction of $2,892,377.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 181,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,558,231.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

J has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $156.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $124.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $156.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $128.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Jacobs Engineering Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.38.

About Jacobs Engineering Group

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Critical Mission Solutions and People & Places Solutions.

