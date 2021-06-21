3D L Capital Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE)

3D L Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 691,601 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,481 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF accounts for about 5.8% of 3D L Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. 3D L Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF were worth $22,851,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,396,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 28,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $900,000 after purchasing an additional 5,529 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 348.2% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,929 shares in the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $258,000. Finally, SigFig Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,847,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,947,000 after purchasing an additional 201,523 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of GSIE traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $35.23. The stock had a trading volume of 1,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 391,807. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $34.90. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $26.29 and a 12-month high of $36.15.

