3D L Capital Management LLC Has $2.01 Million Stock Position in American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TAXF)

3D L Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TAXF) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,759 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,152 shares during the quarter. American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF accounts for 0.5% of 3D L Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. 3D L Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.71% of American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF worth $2,007,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its position in American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF by 83.8% during the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 8,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 3,813 shares during the last quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC boosted its position in American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC now owns 8,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $835,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 16,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,000 after acquiring an additional 3,630 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:TAXF traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $55.57. 100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,990. American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $52.65 and a twelve month high of $55.74. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.27.

