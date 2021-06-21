3D L Capital Management LLC Invests $431,000 in SPDR Kensho Intelligent Structures ETF (NYSEARCA:SIMS)

3D L Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Kensho Intelligent Structures ETF (NYSEARCA:SIMS) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 9,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $431,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Kensho Intelligent Structures ETF during the first quarter worth about $31,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its holdings in SPDR Kensho Intelligent Structures ETF by 40.9% in the first quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Kensho Intelligent Structures ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Kensho Intelligent Structures ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $314,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Kensho Intelligent Structures ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $384,000.

SIMS stock traded down $1.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $46.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 225 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,456. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $46.77. SPDR Kensho Intelligent Structures ETF has a 12 month low of $28.45 and a 12 month high of $49.00.

