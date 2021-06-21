4,070 Shares in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) Bought by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 4,070 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $341,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NSP. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Insperity by 62.0% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 350 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Insperity during the 4th quarter valued at about $90,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Insperity during the 4th quarter valued at about $107,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Insperity by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,287 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in shares of Insperity by 253.7% during the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 2,370 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.45% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Arthur A. Arizpe sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total transaction of $235,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 80,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,563,240. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP James D. Allison sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.46, for a total value of $442,300.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 59,611 shares in the company, valued at $5,273,189.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 48,308 shares of company stock worth $4,405,241. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

NSP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Insperity from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on Insperity from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist lifted their price objective on Insperity from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Insperity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th.

NSP stock opened at $92.10 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.02. Insperity, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.34 and a 12-month high of $95.78. The firm has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of 26.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $89.20.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.26. Insperity had a return on equity of 271.01% and a net margin of 3.18%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.70 EPS. Insperity’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Insperity, Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is a boost from Insperity’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. Insperity’s payout ratio is currently 50.85%.

Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions, which include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

