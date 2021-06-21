41,266 Shares in ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLPT) Acquired by Blackcrane Capital LLC

Blackcrane Capital LLC acquired a new position in ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLPT) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 41,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $872,000. ClearPoint Neuro accounts for 1.4% of Blackcrane Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its stake in ClearPoint Neuro by 134.6% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 3,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in ClearPoint Neuro by 2,640.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 41,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 39,819 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in ClearPoint Neuro in the 1st quarter worth approximately $117,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in ClearPoint Neuro in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Parian Global Management LP acquired a new position in ClearPoint Neuro in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,359,000. 14.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLPT traded down $0.35 during trading on Monday, reaching $18.53. 1,580 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 404,310. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.97. The firm has a market cap of $384.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.95 and a beta of 1.02. ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.15 and a 1-year high of $31.29. The company has a current ratio of 22.55, a quick ratio of 21.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

ClearPoint Neuro (NASDAQ:CLPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.02. ClearPoint Neuro had a negative net margin of 52.86% and a negative return on equity of 60.73%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CLPT shares. Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of ClearPoint Neuro in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price (up previously from $23.00) on shares of ClearPoint Neuro in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ClearPoint Neuro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

ClearPoint Neuro Company Profile

ClearPoint Neuro, Inc operates as a medical device company primarily in the United States. The company develops and commercializes platforms for performing minimally invasive surgical procedures in the brain under direct, and intra-procedural magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) guidance. It offers ClearPoint system, a neuro-navigation system designed for instruments or devices designed to treat various neurological diseases and conditions, as well as for performing biopsies.

