4,240 Shares in Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF (NYSEARCA:PZD) Purchased by 3D L Capital Management LLC

3D L Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF (NYSEARCA:PZD) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $320,000. 3D L Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in shares of Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000.

Shares of PZD traded down $1.04 on Monday, hitting $75.62. 15,039 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,991. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $73.88. Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF has a 1 year low of $34.93 and a 1 year high of $83.84.

PowerShares Cleantech Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of The Cleantech Index (the Index). The Cleantech Index is an equally weighted index that consists of stocks of publicly-traded cleantech companies and American Depository Receipts (ADR’s) based on such stocks.

