44,621 Shares in Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) Acquired by CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 44,621 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Franklin Street Properties during the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc purchased a new position in Franklin Street Properties during the first quarter worth approximately $55,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Franklin Street Properties during the first quarter worth approximately $66,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Franklin Street Properties during the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in Franklin Street Properties by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 13,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,852 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSEAMERICAN:FSP opened at $5.16 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $553.81 million, a P/E ratio of 20.64 and a beta of 1.00. Franklin Street Properties Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $3.34 and a fifty-two week high of $6.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.57.

Franklin Street Properties (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.24). Franklin Street Properties had a return on equity of 3.62% and a net margin of 11.26%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Franklin Street Properties Corp. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 16th were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 15th. Franklin Street Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.65%.

Franklin Street Properties Corp., based in Wakefield, Massachusetts, is focused on infill and central business district (CBD) office properties in the U.S. Sunbelt and Mountain West, as well as select opportunistic markets. FSP seeks value-oriented investments with an eye towards long-term growth and appreciation, as well as current income.

