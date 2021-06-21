47,220 Shares in Tennant (NYSE:TNC) Purchased by Walthausen & Co. LLC

Walthausen & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tennant (NYSE:TNC) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 47,220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,772,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Tennant by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,887,860 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $230,712,000 after buying an additional 70,606 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tennant by 11.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 302,199 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $24,142,000 after acquiring an additional 31,090 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Tennant during the 4th quarter valued at $19,687,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Tennant by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 235,551 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,818,000 after purchasing an additional 11,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Tennant by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 159,237 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.91% of the company’s stock.

In other Tennant news, Director Chris Killingstad sold 5,023 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.93, for a total transaction of $406,511.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 158,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,858,643.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Richard H. Zay sold 3,782 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.91, for a total value of $321,129.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,902 shares in the company, valued at $1,095,508.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 16,312 shares of company stock valued at $1,357,634. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:TNC traded up $1.88 during trading on Monday, hitting $80.13. The stock had a trading volume of 1,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,172. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.98, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The company has a fifty day moving average of $82.10. Tennant has a 12 month low of $57.99 and a 12 month high of $87.40.

Tennant (NYSE:TNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $263.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $244.70 million. Tennant had a return on equity of 16.42% and a net margin of 5.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tennant will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. Tennant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.62%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tennant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th.

About Tennant

Tennant Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets floor cleaning equipment in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a suite of products, including floor maintenance and outdoor cleaning equipment, detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies, aftermarket parts and consumables, equipment maintenance and repair services, specialty surface coatings, and asset management solutions.

